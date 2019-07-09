NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A milestone for dozens of adults vying for a high-paying tech job was achieved on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt’s first-ever class of coding boot campers officials graduated.

News4 has been following two students through the 24-week computer coding course, which is a partnership between Vanderbilt University and Trilogy Education Services.

Robert Grant, 43, is a former economics major and math teacher. Kyra Davis, 26, graduated from Vanderbilt and taught English in Japan.

Both believed the $10,000 Coding Boot Camp would lead to a new chapter.

“To see us grow step-by-step to become developers who are able to be job ready and employer ready. It’s amazing,” said Davis. “This is definitely a program that starts you from the beginning and walks you through, but you have to push yourself.”

“It’s a small investment, but definitely worthwhile,” said Grant. “You just have to make sure you have the time to put it, at least 20 hours of personal time every week to study, practice and build the skills.”