NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since the 2020 Christmas bombing, vehicles are free to travel down First Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street.

Request to demolish buildings on Second Avenue delayed ahead of meeting The decision was delayed on a request for demolition of properties on Second Avenue North that were damaged by the Christmas Day blast.

The department of planning says the northbound lane is currently the only lane open. The department also warns there could be unannounced road closures at any time, as the area is still an active construction zone.

To get updates on road closures, click here for an interactive map from the Nashville Department of Transportation.