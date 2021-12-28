NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - For the first time since the 2020 Christmas bombing, vehicles are free to travel down First Avenue North from Broadway to Church Street.
The decision was delayed on a request for demolition of properties on Second Avenue North that were damaged by the Christmas Day blast.
The department of planning says the northbound lane is currently the only lane open. The department also warns there could be unannounced road closures at any time, as the area is still an active construction zone.
To get updates on road closures, click here for an interactive map from the Nashville Department of Transportation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.