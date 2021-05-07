First apartment complex to open in Pennington Bend community

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Another multi-use development will soon be coming to Nashville. This time in the Pennington Bend neighborhood of the Music Valley area.
This multi-use development is one of the few areas across Nashville that hasn't been fully developed yet. The first of the project will be a brand new apartment complex opening in the coming weeks. The Sound at Pennington Bend— just a stone's throw away from the famous Opryland hotel— will be the first apartment complex in the area.
"There are people that have been really looking for the convenience and comfort of a community like this where there's nothing offered out here like this at this time," Laura Watkins, the Business Manager of The Sound at Pennington Bend, said.
The Sound is opening a few units to the public by mid-May. The entire complex is anticipated to open by the end of 2021. Once completed, it will have just under 300 units, consisting of one, two, and three bedrooms apartments. It will also have lots of amenities like a saltwater pool complete with a sun deck, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a dog park, and a massive clubhouse with co-working spaces. Its location also offers walkability and convenience.
"We are close to downtown, close to the airport, close to a lot of commercial retail shopping," Watkins explained. "Just across the street is the world-famous Grand Ole Opry, you've got the Opryland Hotel, and we've got the beautiful golf course sitting in the back of this neighborhood."
The apartments are kicking off what's to come in the future of this neighborhood. It's still in the works, but eventually, Pennington Centre will be made up of commercial retail, shopping, and dining.
