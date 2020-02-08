WUHAN, CHINA (WSMV) - According to WBIR in Knoxville, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing has reported that a 60-year-old American citizen has died as a result of the coronavirus.
This is the first American reported dead from this illness.
At this time, the embassy will not comment further out of respect for the family's privacy.
China has announced that the death toll on the mainland increased to 722 on Saturday, including the American.
A total of 34,546 cases have been reported since the outbreak began.
The U.S. is prepared to spend up to $100 million to help China and the other countries fighting this outbreak and has helped to deliver about 18 tons of medical supplies donated to China by the U.S., including masks, gowns, and respirators.
The U.S. currently has twelve cases confirmed.
