Tuesday and Thursday are both First Alert Weather Days for the possibility of severe thunderstorms and flooding.
*** A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area from noon Tuesday until noon Wednesday. Multiple rounds of rain are expected this week which will likely lead to localized flooding.
Occasional showers and even a passing thunderstorm are possible late tonight. It will remain mild and windy with lows around 60.
On Tuesday, just isolated showers are likely until afternoon and evening when a line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move through. Damaging wind gusts, isolated tornadoes, and localized flooding will all be possible. The greatest severe threat reaches Clarksville around 3 pm, Nashville around 4:30 pm, Murfreesboro by 6 pm, and Cookeville by 8 pm. 1"-2" of rain will fall with this system. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Tuesday because of these threats.
Wednesday will be mainly dry and cooler, but remain relatively cloudy. The high will be in the low 50s.
More rain moves in Wednesday night, lingering off and on through Thursday, into Friday morning. 1"-3" of rain will fall with this system. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Thursday due to this additional flood threat.
In total for the week, 2"-5" will be likely. Remember to drive with caution. Never cross a road covered in water. Turn around and find an alternate route. It could save your life.
Friday and Saturday will be chilly, with highs only in the mid 40s.
A few showers are likely Sunday, potentially mixing in with wet snowflakes. The high will only reach the upper 30s.
Monday still cold with the high in the mid 30s under a partly cloudy sky.
