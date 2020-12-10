NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who became the first African-American colonel in the history of the Tennessee Highway Patrol is retiring.
Colonel Dereck Stewart earned a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and became a state trooper with the THP in Montgomery County in 1987.
After 33 years of distinguished service to the State of Tennessee, THP Colonel Dereck Stewart announces his retirement.— TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) December 10, 2020
Gov. Bill Lee and @TNDeptofSafety Commissioner Jeff Long have promoted Lt. Colonel Matt Perry as the next Colonel of THP.https://t.co/9Kw2GRA1Iz
Col. Stewart rose through the ranks before becoming colonel in 2018. He will retire next week after 33 years of service.
Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Jeff Long promoted Lieutenant Colonel Matt Perry as the next THP Colonel, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.