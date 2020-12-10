NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The man who became the first African-American colonel in the history of the Tennessee Highway Patrol is retiring. 

Colonel Dereck Stewart earned a bachelor's degree from Middle Tennessee State University and became a state trooper with the THP in Montgomery County in 1987. 

Col. Stewart rose through the ranks before becoming colonel in 2018. He will retire next week after 33 years of service.

Governor Bill Lee and Commissioner Jeff Long promoted Lieutenant Colonel Matt Perry as the next THP Colonel, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. 

