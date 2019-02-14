It was a day of honor at MTSU on Thursday as Black History Month is celebrated.
The school set out to honor unsung heroes in the Middle Tennessee community during the annual Unity Luncheon.
James Meredith was the guest of honor at the event. He was the first African-American student to attend the University of Mississippi after desegregation.
“The only way to solve the problem of the you is for the elders to do their job,” said Meredith.
Every year the guest speaker is someone the school believes sets a good example for the next generation.
Each have spent at least 25 years providing outstanding contributions to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.