Terry Bulger is in Gallatin to tell us the city's plan for a Fourth of July fireworks show.

GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - The fireworks show will go on in Gallatin.

Triple Creek Park boasts plenty of room for social distancing during the show and celebration.

For 23 minutes, the sky will light up, and you don't even need to leave your car. Patriotic music will be synced to radio station 100.7 and 1010 AM WHIN.

Neighborhoods will likely be noisy with individual front yard fireworks and barking dogs. 

But in Gallatin, it's All-American smaller town Red, White and Blue with a large dose of COVID-19 safety. 

