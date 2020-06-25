FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Business is booming as fireworks sales are up this year.
The American Pyrotechnics Association said they’re seeing a record breaking start on sales nationally.
Instead of seeing business plummet during COVID-19, David Waugh said they’re seeing a hike in sales.
"We’re seeing new customers, new faces that normally wouldn’t buy fireworks better now buying fireworks," Waugh said. "We’re also seeing the average check go up."
Waugh said some customers are bypassing big city fireworks shows, and creating their own so they can stay socially distant.
"I just had one in Springhill, they came in with a huge collection of money and they’re going to have a neighborhood party," Waugh said.
With July right around the corner, people are starting to hear fireworks in their neighborhood.
"Considering most of our business probably 65% of our business is on July 3 and fourth, to see the significant increase we have now makes it really exciting for the third and the fourth," Waugh said.
As COVID-19 numbers start to spike again, News 4 reached out to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp to see if they’re rethinking their live fireworks show.
“In light of health and safety concerns, we changed the July 4th celebration from an all-day family festival to a one-hour TV show. We knew people still wanted to celebrate Independence Day, and we thought it would be a good way to honor healthcare heroes and frontline workers. Riverfront Park will be closed, and we are not putting on any public events downtown to draw a crowd. We have dramatically reduced the size of the fireworks show, and it can be viewed on TV or on a livestream. We continue to strongly discourage crowds from gathering downtown, and, if they do, we hope downtown businesses and patrons follow public health guidelines on wearing masks and practicing social distancing. We will continue to monitor the situation," Butch Spyridon, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp, said in a statement to News 4 on Thursday.
