(WSMV) - While Nashville has canceled its Fourth of July fireworks show, other cities around the Mid-State will be hosting shows of their own.
Mt. Juliet:
Mt. Juliet will host a Fourth of July drive-in celebration at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Juliet League, Inc. fields on Lebanon Road. People are encouraged to arrive early for a good spot. The best view is from Little League Park and Parking lots near the intersection of N. Mt. Juliet Road and Lebanon Road. Cars will have to pay $10 admission; the money goes to the league's fundraiser.
Murfreesboro:
Murfreesboro will launch fireworks from near a fire station along the 1300 block of Medical Center Parkway. Officials say they picked that spot so more people can watch from a distance, or from inside parked cars. There will not be a place with an official celebration.
Lebanon:
Lebanon will host its fireworks display at the Wilson County Fairgrounds. The city encourages people to bring lawn chairs or watch the show from parked cars.
