NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As we are now officially in summer, backyard barbecues, picnics, and plans for July 4th are shaping up. But firework shortages are causing many to stock up.
With the buying increase before firework suppliers dry up, some are worried that residential firework displays could get out of hand this July Fourth.
When it comes to the backyard fireworks shows, police are asking you to keep them small and safe. Last year, the Consumer Product Safety Commission says records were broken for injuries and accidents from amateur firework displays.
Unless your backyard is a major piece of land, police warn you it's not always legal to set them off. Even on your own property.
If you plan on setting off fireworks this year, dealers say you better move fast before their out of stock and close up shop until next year.
