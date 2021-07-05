NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The big boom in the sky of fireworks attracted many to Nashville on Sunday and it also meant a boom for some businesses in the downtown area.
The 4th of July brought a record number of people to music city’s downtown area and those people brought their wallet with them.
“I think you drink a little more when you’re down here, so it adds up,” said Gia Ciccarelli who was visiting Music City from New Jersey.
“The drinks are like expensive, but I don’t think, personally I don’t think it’s too much money,” said Daiana Muffolini who was also visiting from Jersey. “Music is great, foods good, the beer is cold,” she added.
First-time visitor Sandy Curtis is getting a bang her for buck spending money for a good time in music city. She says she was on Broadway on Sunday for the live concert music and saw the firework show.
“We went and saw Alabama and of course I had to get a t-shirt,” Curtis said. “We’ve gone in different restaurants every night, every afternoon, ice cream at 11:30 at night of course. Souvenirs along the way. and we’re going on the riverboat cruise tonight, so we’re spreading the wealth,” she added.
Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corporation, says they’re expecting an economic impact of about $20 million.
“Probably most importantly we put a lot of people back to work and we drove a lot of sales tax revenue for the city and state. We couldn’t be happier for the outcome,” said Butch Spyridon President and CEO of Nashville’s Convention and Visitors Corporation.
And also having a good outcome; the bottom line for some businesses in the downtown area due to the crowds that visited Nashville for July 4th
“Yesterday I would say probably about 20 percent business more than we do on a normal Sunday. But it’s really nice to have everybody back down here,” said Jim Stimson, the General Manager of The Stillery. “Yesterday was definitely busier than a normal Sunday would be. I think Friday and Saturday we did just a little bit less than we do on normal weekend. Today we’re definitely busier ,” he added.
“Yesterday was a wonderful day. From what I understand there was a line out the door the entire day. We were happy to be in business,” Christina Mattheessen, the owner of Mattheessen’s on 2nd Avenue in Nashville.
The CVB is hoping the outcome of this weekend’s event further sends the message that Music City is open for business.
“Based on the out of town visitation and the National media, I think this event did us a world of good in terms on Nashville is open, Nashville Knows how to entertain and we do events as well as anywhere in the country,” Spyridon with the CVB.
“It’s nice to feel the crowd again. We’ve been missing that for a while,” said Stimson with The Stillery.
“If business stays like this, we’re very happy and it was all worth all the troubles we’ve been through to get to here,” said Mattheessen, the owner of Mattheessen’s.
Nashville is expecting another big turnout Labor Day Weekend for the World Cup Qualifier that will be happening right here in Music City.
