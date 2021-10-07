NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)- The governor announced that Firestone Building Products would be investing $13 million investment in Davidson County.
Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced on Thursday that Firestone Building Products would lengthen its operations in Nashville.
Along with the $13 million investment, the company will add 28 new jobs.
"Tennessee is proud to lead the nation in advanced manufacturing job growth, and we are grateful to Firestone Building Products for continuing to expand in Middle Tennessee," Lee said in a release on Thursday. "Thank you to this company for investing in the Nashville community."
Firestone Building Products is headquartered in Nashville with other operations worldwide. Holcim Participations (US) Inc. acquired the company.
Holcim, a worldwide leader in sustainable building solutions, decided to keep its headquarters in Nashville and more than 200 employees in the expansion.
"Many of our employees and leadership team are already part of the local community, and Nashville's status as one of the fastest growing cities in the country provides a wealth of talent as we continue building our team and expanding our business," Jamie Gentoso, president of Firestone Building Products and global head of solutions & products at Holcim, said in a release on Thursday.
In the last five years, TNECD has created over 27,000 job commitments and $3.4 billion in capital investment by supporting 68 economic development projects in Davidson County.
