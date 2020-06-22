Fires at Taqueria restaurant being investigated as arson

Fire officials are investigating an overnight fire at a restaurant/food truck as arson. 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Fire officials are investigating two overnight fires at a restaurant/food truck and a sports bar as arson. 

Firefighters were called to the Taqueria Mexico Tennessee restaurant in the 4000 block of Nolensville Pike around 2:45 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from food trailer and building."

The first crew on scene focused their attack on the building and then, secondary crews focused on the food trailer. 

There was also an arson fire at Shooter’s Sports Bar on Old Hickory Blvd in Hermitage.

Officials told News 4 they do not know if the two fires are connected at this time.

Stay with News 4 for updates on this breaking news story. 

 

