NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire on I-40 westbound near Hermitage Avenue.
Just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a vehicle's cargo was engulfed in flames in the left two lanes of I-40 west between mile markers 211 and 212 heading into downtown Nashville.
First responders are at the scene working to extinguish the fire.
Westbound traffic is affected with left lanes blocked. Eastbound traffic is affected with left lanes blocked.
We are working to find out what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
