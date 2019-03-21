NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters were able to save a man from an apartment complex fire in south Nashville overnight.

Crews responded just after 1 a.m. Thursday to the Bristol Ridge Apartments on Glengarry Drive.

Firefighters saw smoke coming from an apartment on the third floor and kicked in the door. They found a man unconscious in a bed and got him out.

The fire chief said the man may have been under the influence of something. The man reportedly tried to get back inside, but police detained him.

According to the fire chief, the man passed out with food on the stove and caused a fire a couple of months ago. Officials said a similar situation unfolded Thursday morning.

The man's apartment was destroyed in the fire. It's unclear at this time if he will face any charges.