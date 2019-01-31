NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at an East Nashville home.
The house is located near the intersection of S. 5th Street and Shelby Avenue.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
No one was home when the fire started, according to officials.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
