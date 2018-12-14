NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters were able to put out a small fire at a hotel in downtown Nashville on Friday morning.
Officials said a dryer caused the fire at the Holiday Inn Express located at the corner of 10th Avenue and Broadway.
One of the guests told News4 they woke up to the smell of smoke.
Officials at the scene said no injuries have been reported.
The guests were evacuated from the building but have been allowed to go back inside.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
