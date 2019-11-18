HERMITAGE, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are responding to a fire at the Captain D's on Lebanon Pike in Hermitage.
Details about the fire are extremely limited at this time. Metro Fire says there were no injuries.
Our personnel continue to battle this fire at Captain D’s on Lebanon Pike. At this point there are no injuries and we have taken a defensive stance to extinguish this fire. pic.twitter.com/KtYbVH2UI8— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 18, 2019
News4 has a crew on the way to the scene, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
