NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a small blaze at a south Nashville home Friday morning.
According to officials at the scene, a small appliance caught fire in the home's garage.
The home is located in the 100 block of Luna Drive off Antioch Pike.
The garage has smoke and water damage.
No one was injured in the fire, according to firefighters.
