The call came in to a Nashville dispatcher on Friday afternoon.
"I'm calling because there's a dog in a car," said the caller.
It happened in the Hermitage Kroger parking lot.
Firefighters showed up and found two different cars with suffering dogs inside.
"Can it get up to the crack," asked the dispatcher.
"Yeah, it's a standard poodle. It's pretty big. It's standing in the seat and it's sticking its nose out and it's barking a lot," said the caller.
Experts warn cracked windows on a cooler day are not enough.
"Even when the temperature may feel cool out, it might be 70 degrees outside, in a car with cracked windows, that temperature can rise to 99 degrees within 20 minutes," said Faren Healey with Metro Animal Care and Control.
We spoke to shoppers in that same parking lot.
"I mean, I just don't get it. I mean, if you have an animal, I would think common sense, I mean, look how hot you get. Look how hot we are right now, and in a car," said Sydnie Morain, a Nashville resident.
A Tennessee law gives immunity to good Samaritans for any damage caused while trying to rescue an animal from a sweltering vehicle.
"I probably wouldn't jump straight to that, but if that's what it took to save a life, no question about it. Glass can be replaced. Dogs are our family," said Stephen Hunt, a Nashville shopper.
