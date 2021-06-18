Firefighters rescue dog from locked car in Nashville

Nashville firefighters rescued a dog from a locked car on Friday morning.

 Nashville Fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville firefighters rescued a dog from a locked car on Friday morning.

According to Nashville Fire, the dog was locked in the car for 40 minutes. Firefighters gave the dog water, and Metro Animal Care and Control arrived to help with the situation.

Firefighters use this incident to remind pet owners about the importance of keeping their animals safe in the heat.

“Please remember it can take just minutes for a car’s internal temp. to soar to well over 100 degrees,” Nashville Fire said on its Twitter page.

News 4 is reaching out for more information on the incident and will have updates on-air and online.

 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.