NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Fire Department had a busy week, fighting three fires in one day.
The department is now urging people to be careful to prevent future fires. Some of the fires happened in kitchens, and the fire department says you should bring something with you if you leave the room, such as a cooking utensil, to remind yourself of what's happening in the kitchen.
An electrical problems in your home should be looked at and examined by experts.
"If you should happen to see your lights dimming in your room or in your apartment or in your home or wherever, you may want to look at contacting an electrician or the property manager and have them come and check that out, because that should not be taking place," Deputy Fire Marshall for Davidson County Maggie Lawrence said.
Fire officials urge people to make fire escape plans if they do not already have one. You should also replace your smoke detectors if they are over 10 years old.
You can get a free smoke detector for free from the fire department if you live in Davidson County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.