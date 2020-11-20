NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville firefighters were able to extinguish a house fire on Friday afternoon.
The fire was reported in the 800 block of Knox Avenue around 2 p.m.
Authorities said the fire was in roof portion of the home.
It was knocked down by 2:15 p.m.
The fire is knocked down. It appears the fire started in the attic. Our personnel made an amazing stop of this fire. They saved this house and others nearby the scene. pic.twitter.com/jBCKCZVSeK— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 20, 2020
There was no word on injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
