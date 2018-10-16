With the colder months approaching, house fires are on the rise.
At their hands-on training Tuesday, crews gave News4 answers on how to prevent most of these fires.
Gary Coney is here all the way from Chicago, where he and his crew see deadly fires daily.
"You’re getting instructors from all across the country to come here and teach. You’re getting instruction from everywhere, not just one spot."
It's as real as it gets with countless flames and choking smoke.
“This training is imperative. We have to have this kind of training," Coney tells me.
According to the captain, the main causes of house fire are cigarettes, candles, space heaters and Christmas trees.
He brings his crews here for real life scenarios.
“If you don’t practice what you do, you never get the game done," Coney says.
Fire fighters tell me the easiest ways to prevent house fires are to put out cigarettes completely, do not place candles by any fabric, do not place space heaters by fabric and close your bedroom door before you go sleep in case of a fire.
The Firehouse Expo continues tomorrow from 8am-5pm.
