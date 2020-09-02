Firefighters found body after building fire in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A body was found in a building fire near a warehouse in Nashville on Wednesday afternoon.
Firefighters were called to a fire in the 800 block of Vine Street around 5:15 a.m.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire and then discovered the body.
News4 spotted a TBI agent on scene.
News 4 is following this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.