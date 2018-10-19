The Nashville Fire Department has temporarily closed a fire station after mold was found inside.
Station 24, located at 3851 Clarksville Highway, has closed after a mold was found in the fire hall.
Personnel assigned to Station 24 notified supervisors they had found mold in the building. The fire department sent personnel from the safety office to conduct a site visit.
When the fire department received verbal confirmation that it was possibly mold, personnel was relocated from the fire hall.
Firefighters assigned to Engine 24 will relocate to Station 11, located at 1745 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd. Personnel assigned to EMS District 24 will relocate to Station 23, located at 6215 Centennial Blvd.
The fire department is waiting for a final report on the exact environmental issue. Initial reports are it is active mold spores of the Penicillium Ascomycetous fungi type.
The fire station was constructed in 1974.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.