LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a multi-alarm fire at Welch's Garage on Short Avenue in Lawrenceburg.
According to our news partners at WLX Radio, the building is fully-engulfed in flames and two aerial units are also responding to the scene. The fire was reported just before 5:40 a.m.
Firefighters from other departments are also responding to the blaze. Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg is shut down in both directions so firefighters can supply water to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
