LAWRENCEBURG, TN (WSMV) - Welch's Garage on Short Avenue in Lawrenceburg was destroyed by a multi-alarm fire on Tuesday morning.
According to our news partners at WLX Radio, the building was fully-engulfed in flames and two aerial units are also responding to the scene. The fire was reported just before 5:40 a.m. and was nearly out around 7 a.m.
Firefighters from other departments are also responding to the blaze. Highway 43 in Lawrenceburg was shut down in both directions for awhile so firefighters could supply water to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.
