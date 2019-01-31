MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters responded to a house fire early this morning in Madison.
The Fire Department responded around 2:30a.m. this morning to 500 Cheyenne Blvd.
The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.
Stay with News4 for more updates.
