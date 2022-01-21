ERIN, TN (WSMV) - Firefighters are battling a fire at a home healthcare facility in Houston County on Friday morning.
Drivers should avoid Rocky Hollow if possible "until further notice" because of the fire at Signature Healthcare. Houston County firefighters were actively fighting the fire at 278 Rocky Hollow Rd.
There is no word on injuries, and the fire's cause is under investigation.
News 4 will monitor this breaking news and have ups on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.