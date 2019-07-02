MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting a brush fire in western Murfreesboro on Tuesday afternoon.
The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a brush fire around 2:50 p.m. in a field at Kingdom Drive and Veterans Parkway.
Crews discovered an acre of wheat on fire in the field. The wind caused the fire to spread rapidly.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Around 10-15 acres of the field was damaged.
One Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighter was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
