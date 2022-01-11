WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - There's a big shortage of firefighters in Wilson County, and some fire stations have temporarily closed because of it.
It’s a job that firefighters say isn’t about the money.
Due to staffing shortages in Wilson County, firefighters now believe that it is time for a pay increase.
Firefighter Colton Young said that the closure of some rural Wilson County EMS stations has made for some longer response times and overworked first responders.
He hopes that the county can offer a pay increase to its first responders before more leave for other jobs.
“What I would like to see, and what my members would like to see either is a good faith measure to say, ‘Hey we hear you we understand you; we're going to do everything we can,’" Young said.
The Mayor of Wilson County said that he thinks it’s time to make a pay increase happen for firefighters. However, they’re waiting on a pay study first.
He also said that much fewer people are training right now to be firefighters.
