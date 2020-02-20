NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Seven people have been displaced Thursday night following a duplex fire on Baugh Road in Nashville, including a firefighter.
The fire was put out quickly, but not before moving through about half of the complex.
No injuries were reported for people or animals and the American Red Cross was called in to assist the people that were displaced.
No word at this time as to what started the fire.
