NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire Department sent crews to a house fire Friday morning in Old Hickory.
The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Friday in home on Rifle Ridge Road.
By 9:30 a.m., Nashville Fire reported that crews had the fire under control and all occupants were able to evacuate unharmed.
NFD crews are working a house fire at 117 Rifle Range Road. The fire is under control and all occupants were able to get out of the home uninjured. One firefighter is being transported from the scene with a non critical head injury. This is an active scene. pic.twitter.com/gZBingUKNx— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) January 7, 2022
Consequently, one firefighter suffered a head injury and had to be transported from the scene, according to Nashville Fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.