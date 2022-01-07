Nash fire logo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Fire Department sent crews to a house fire Friday morning in Old Hickory.

The fire was reported around 8 a.m. Friday in home on Rifle Ridge Road.

By 9:30 a.m., Nashville Fire reported that crews had the fire under control and all occupants were able to evacuate unharmed.

Consequently, one firefighter suffered a head injury and had to be transported from the scene, according to Nashville Fire.

