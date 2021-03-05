Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A firefighter is being transported to a local hospital after being injured while battling a house fire in Whites Creek on Friday morning. 

Fire officials say around 6 a.m., a house fire was reported on Lickton Pike near Crocker Springs Road. 

Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a garage. They say three structures were affected in the fire, including a wood-working shop packed full with wood. 

Officials confirm to News4 that the firefighter sustained a shoulder injury while at the scene. They are being taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment. 

Stay with us for updates. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.