Firefighter injured while battling house fire in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A firefighter is being transported to a local hospital after being injured while battling a house fire in Whites Creek on Friday morning.
Fire officials say around 6 a.m., a house fire was reported on Lickton Pike near Crocker Springs Road.
.@NashvilleFD are putting out a garage fire at this home on Lickton Pike. We’re told one firefighter was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/Dp2l8sPKOM— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) March 5, 2021
Crews arrived and found heavy smoke coming from a garage. They say three structures were affected in the fire, including a wood-working shop packed full with wood.
Officials confirm to News4 that the firefighter sustained a shoulder injury while at the scene. They are being taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment.
Stay with us for updates.
