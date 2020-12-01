CANNON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while responding to a house fire in Cannon County on Tuesday morning.
Fire officials say the fire took place in the Gassaway community.
Fortunately, no one was home at the time of the fire. The firefighter injured was treated at the scene.
Gassaway, Mooretown, Short Mountain, and Woodbury Fire Departments all responded to the scene.
