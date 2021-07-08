NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Crews are on the scene of a 2-alarm apartment fire in Antioch at 500 Piccadilly Row on Thursday evening.
The fire is located in the Stone Ridge Apartment Homes.
One firefighter was taken to a local hospital as a precaution after debris fell on them while fighting the flames. That firefighter is expected to be okay.
NFD says only one building in the complex is affected, as the building that is on fire is not connected to other units.
Nashville Fire is asking the public to stay away from the area if possible.
Crews are working a 2 alarm fire at 500 Piccadilly Row, Stone Ridge Apartment Homes. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/9QNKsSWO0n— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) July 9, 2021
Tune in with News4 for updates.
