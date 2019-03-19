SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - One firefighter was injured while battling a blaze at a home in Smyrna overnight.
Firefighters were called to the home on Pinnacle Place around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Five people were inside the home at the time, but they all were able to escape safely. A dog was killed in the fire.
Officials said one of the residents went to the kitchen and got everyone out after seeing the smoke and flames.
The firefighter fell while he was inside the home and injured his knee. He is expected to recover from his injuries.
Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
