NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A firefighter was injured while battling a house fire on Heiman Street in North Nashville Wednesday afternoon.
The fire happened around 5:00 p.m. on the 1400 block of Heiman Street. NFD Spokesperson Joseph Pleasant told News4 there were heavy smoke and flames when the fire engines arrives.
Crews made an interior attack, meaning they went inside the home to fight the fire, according to Pleasant.
One firefighter was burned during the incident and taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Pleasant said they believe the injuries are not life-threatening.
Crews eventually put out the fire.
One woman and four children were displaced following the fire. Red Cross is assisting them. Thankfully, there were no additional injuries.
