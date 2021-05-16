NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews with Nashville Fire Department are working to extinguish a commercial fire at 2215 Nolensville Pike.
According to fire officials at the scene, when crews arrived on scene there was heavy smoke and flames visible coming from the building.
A firefighter has been transported to the hospital after sustaining injuries. Another person at the scene, a civilian, was also transported. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
News4 is at the scene now gathering more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.