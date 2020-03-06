NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A firefighter was burned while working to put out a house fire in the Buena Vista neighborhood Friday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the fire on Garfield Street. Fire officials say there was no electricity in the home and it was supposed to be abandoned.
The firefighter was reportedly burned on the leg but is expected to be OK. No one else was injured in the fire.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
