NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Firefighter who was stopped for drunk driving last year asked the police office to let someone pick him up, and at least twice told the officer he was a firefighter.
The DUI stop was recorded on an officer’s car camera.
Nashville firefighter Seth Powers was arrested August 24, 2018.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
An officer said he was stopped in a lane of traffic, slumped over the wheel with his foot on the brake and the car in drive.
In the recorded stop, Powers made sure the officer knows he's a firefighter, telling him he works at Fire Station 2 downtown.
"I work right at 2 by the courthouse," Powers said.
"I don’t want to do this any more than you do,” the officer told him. “But if I didn't do my job I'd get fired.”
Powers took the field sobriety tests but did not do well .
The officer asked him to take nine steps; he took 20.
The officer cuffed him and took him to jail.
Powers refused to take a breath test.
The case didn’t go to court for 11 months. The judge doesn't cut him any slack; because Powers refused the breath test, he lost his license for a year.
News 4 asked the fire department if Powers was allowed to drive a fire truck. A spokesperson said no. However, News 4 read in the firefighter’s annual evaluation, which was written the month before Powers conviction, that Powers was praised as “ an excellent relief driver.”
Powers has been reassigned to a job in the fire department away from the public – but it's not because of the DUI. It's because a woman who is now 24 said in a court document that she and Powers started having a sexual relationship when she was 15 years old.
She said Powers filmed the sex acts but “never asked my permission.”
The relationship was off and on for years, she said in an affidavit. When she was 22, she said Powers would sneak her through the back gate of the firehall where he worked - Station 2.
She said they had sex in the firehall 1 or 2 times a month - till she found out he was married.
News 4’s Nancy Amons tried to contact Powers – he didn’t respond. No one answered the door at his house.
