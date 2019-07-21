Nashville firefighter and wife injured in crash

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department firefighter and his wife were injured in a serious traffic accident last week, according to officials.

The wreck occurred while firefighter B.J. Knotts was off-duty.

Knotts and his wife Jamie were injured.

An account has been set up at the Nashville Firemen's Credit Union to help the Knotts.

You can donate Nashville Firemen's Credit Union at 908 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN 37206, or visit the credit union's website.

