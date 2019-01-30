MNPD Fraud Investigation Firefighters 1-30-19

Robert Reasonover and Tyler Rathert

 Metro Nashville Police Department

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Metro Police fraud investigation resulted in the arrest of a firefighter and an EMT for stealing from a private ambulance service where they were also employed.

Robert Reasonover, 41, and Tyler Rathert, 29, are accused of logging into the accounting system of American Medical Response, the parent company of Lifeguard Ambulance Service, on various days in 2018 and claiming hours that they never worked.

Metro Police said Reasonover also works for the Nashville Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT. Rathert was previously employed with Sumner County EMS but a spokesperson said Rathert has not been with the agency since December.

The company alleges that Reasonover was fraudulently paid $10,786, Rathert was paid $5,991. Both are charged with felony theft.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

