NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former 911 dispatcher won a federal lawsuit against the city of Nashville.
Danyelle Bennett was fired from her job of 15 years after she posted a comment on her personal Facebook page in 2016.
The post was right after Donald Trump won the presidential election and Bennett used the N-word in her post.
The city said she violated its social media policy and she was let go.
Bennett filed a lawsuit against her dismissal.
After a five-day trial, a federal jury ruled that Bennett has a right to free speech. More specifically, because her post was political, what she said rested on the “highest rung” of constitutional protection.
The city must pay her back pay and more than $18,000 for humiliation and embarrassment.
