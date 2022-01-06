NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville Fire Department firetruck was involved in a crash with two other vehicles in Germantown on Thursday morning.
The crash involved the fire engine, a WeGo bus, and another vehicle in the area of Jefferson Street and 3rd Avenue just before 10 a.m.
EMS took two firefighters, and three people were rushed to local hospitals, including four to Tristar Centennial Hospital.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
