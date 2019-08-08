RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A fire destroyed a home on Deer Run Road in Rutherford County on Wednesday night, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.
According to Rutherford County Fire Rescue, heavy smoke and fire were seen coming from the home when they arrived with flames shooting out of the top of the home. The fire was reported to have started on the second floor or in the attic and rapidly grew, engulfing the home.
There was no water source available nearby so tanker trucks had to be brought in to battle the blaze.
Additional resources and agencies including Almaville VFRD, Lascassas VFD, Christiana VFD, Rutherford County EMS, and Rutherford County Sheriff's Office were brought to the scene due to limited water supply and manpower.
The homeowners and several animals were able to get out of the home safely. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
