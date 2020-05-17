CHICAGO, IL. (WSMV) - A fire suppression system malfunction within an American Airlines Hanger at the Chicago O'Hare Airport resulted in a big mess Saturday.
American Airlines tells News4 the hanger filled with a non-corrosive foam after a system fault that is now being investigated by the manufacturer of the fire suppression system.
No injuries were reported during this incident and no damage was done to the aircraft inside the hanger.
Videos and images of the incident were posted within an American Airlines group on Facebook.
