NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Only a couple days away from Thanksgiving and while you may not be celebrating like any other year, safety is a key factor in cooking your tasty feast.
Thanksgiving is the #1 day of the year in the United States for home fires involving cooking equipment as three times the average number of fires occur.
According to the Tennessee Fire Incident Reporting System, 1,541 fires involving cooking equipment happened in 2019 that resulted in eight deaths, 41 injures, and three firefighter injuries.
“Test your smoke alarms monthly and practice your home fire escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes,” said Joel Sullivan, regional executive for the Tennessee Region. “That is the amount of time you may have to get out of a burning home before it’s too late.”
To help keep you, your loved ones, and your holiday safe, follow these helpful tips provided by the American Red Cross:
- Keep an eye on what you fry! Never leave cooking food unattended. If you must leave the kitchen, even for a short period of time, turn off the stove.
- Move items that can burn away from the stove. This includes dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper and curtains. Also keep children and pets at least three feet away.
- Avoid wearing loose clothing while cooking.
- When frying food, turn the burner off if you see smoke or if the grease starts to boil. Carefully remove the pan from the burner.
- Keep a pan lid or a cookie sheet nearby. Use it to cover the pan if it catches on fire. This will put out the fire. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled.
“When celebrating Thanksgiving this year, I urge my fellow Tennesseans to safely celebrate by following health guidelines from the Tennessee Department of Health and to follow all fire safety precautions when cooking their Thanksgiving feast," TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence.
